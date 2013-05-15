(Adds H&M, Stockmann, TeliaSonera and Statoil, updates Norden)

HELSINKI May 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELIASONERA

Russian operator Megafon , part-owned by Nordic TeliaSonera, said its first-quarter net profit rose 36.5 percent, year-on-year, as core margins widened thanks to tight cost control.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer said its like-for-like sales rose by 1 percent in April, the first rise after six straight months of decline, but the rise was much smaller than expected.

NORDEN

The Danish shipping company posted a bigger-than-expected operating loss for the first quarter but kept its full-year profit guidance unchanged.

STATOIL

Norway's Statoil has won six licenses offshore Brazil in the country's first auction for oil and natural gas rights in five years, the energy firm said.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store chain reported its comparable sales in April rose 3.6 percent from a year ago to 212 million euros.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)