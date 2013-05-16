(Adds Subsea 7, TGS and Marine Harvest)
HELSINKI May 16 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
SUBSEA 7
Offshore engineering group Subsea 7 reported first-quarter
earnings in line with expectations and warned that it was facing
a series of challenges from delayed project awards to lower
pricing.
Oslo-listed Subsea 7 said its first-quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 7 percent to
$241 million, in line with expectations for $241 million.
TGS
Seismic surveyor TGS is facing an increased tax bill after
resolving a dispute with the Norwegian tax authorities, the firm
said.
The resolution implies an increased taxable income of around
1.27 billion Norwegian crowns ($216.9 million) for the period up
to and including 2010, and the related tax payments would amount
to around 355 million crowns.
MARINE HARVEST
Fish farmer Marine Harvest may consider raising its proposed
$1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq if the company would
only give up its own attempt to take over fish feed firm
Copeinca, its chairman told daily Dagens Naeringsliv.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six main white goods categories in the
United States (AHAM 6) rose 9.2 percent year-on-year in April,
figures from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers
showed late on Wednesday. Shipments are up in 6.5 percent over
the first four months of the year.
TELE2
Cristina Stenbeck, chairwoman of top Tele2 owner Kinnevik
, in an interview with Dagens Industri chimed in with
comments by Tele2 rival 3's top executive Peder Ramel this week
that Sweden's telecom market would benefit from consolidation.
"Peder used to work for us, so I'm sure he knows to who to
turn to at our end if he wants to discuss any of his ideas," she
was quoted as saying by the business daily, though she added:
"Tele2 can manage well on its own even if there is not any major
change in the market."
LUNDBECK
The pharmaceutical company aims to triple its turnover in
Russia to half a million Danish crowns in the coming years,
business daily Borsen reported. The company will primarily try
to achieve the target through the sale of its alcohol treatment
Selincro, Borsen said.
ALGETA
German drugmaker Bayer and its development
partner Algeta won approval from U.S. regulators for a prostate
cancer drug that could eventually generate more than 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) in annual sales.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has reviewed
Xofigo under its priority programme, said on Wednesday the
injection is cleared for treatment of bone metastases in men
whose cancer has spread after receiving medical or surgical
therapy to lower testosterone.
