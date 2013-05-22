HELSINKI May 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NKT HOLDING

The Danish industrial group is expected to post a 16 percent rise in first-quarter operational earnings compared with the same quarter a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

The company is due to report its result on Wednesday at around 0600 GMT.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker said its majority shareholder would offer to sell about 10 percent of shares in the company to institutional investors.

AHLSTROM

Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom is set to secure European Union approval for the merger of its label unit with Munksjo after agreeing to sell a German business, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Separately, the company announced it was raising its prices on beverage materials such as tea bags and coffee filters to compensate for a rise in raw materials costs.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)