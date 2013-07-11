(Updates Getinge, Norwegian Air Shuttle)

HELSINKI, July 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GETINGE

Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted a small drop in second-quarter profits that was roughly in line with expectations, and said the earnings outlook for 2013 was favourable.

For more on the company, double click

DNB

Norway's largest bank DNB warned of weakening loan demand in its home market, especially in the in the corporate sector, as it reported second-quarter results that beat expectations.

Its net profit fell to 3.80 billion Norwegian crowns ($620.1 million) from 4.61 billion at the same time last year, beating the 3.67 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

Norwegian offshore oil drilling firm Fred. Olsen Energy posted second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday and said the market outlook remained positive.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 935 million Norwegian crowns from 942 million a year earlier, beating expectations for 870 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double click

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

Fast-growing Nordic budget airline Norwegian Air raised its capacity forecast as it presented quarterly profits that grew more than expected.

Norwegian said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 574 million Norwegian crown from a 410 million a year ago, beating expectations for 541 million.

For more on the company, double click

ROYAL UNIBREW

Danish beverages group Royal Unibrew will buy Dutch brewer Heineken's Finnish unit Hartwall, the companies said.

The transaction was based on an enterprise value of about 470 million euros ($604.30 million), they said.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.7583 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7778 euros) ($1 = 6.1281 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)