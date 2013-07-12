BRIEF-Tay Two says business and capital alliance with A-too
HELSINKI, July 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ELISA
The Finnish telecom operator reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit after cost cuts helped it offset the impact of price competition among Europe's mobile phone and internet service providers.
Elisa on Friday reported its second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were flat from a year earlier at 122 million euros ($159 million).
Analysts on average expected a fall to 117 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
KESKO
The Finnish retail group said June sales fell 5 percent to 798.9 million euros.
STOREBRAND
Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted second-quarter resutls below expectations. Its group profit was 518 million Norwegian crowns ($85 million) , lower than the market's mean forecast of 531 million crowns.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0926 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
