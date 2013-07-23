HELSINKI, July 23 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
TELENOR
Norwegian telecoms group Telenor reported second quarter
earnings slightly ahead of expectations, maintained its
full-year guidance and launched a new share buyback programme.
Telenor's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.8 percent to 8.86
billion Norwegian crowns ($1.50 billion), coming slightly ahead
of analysts' expectation for 8.77 billion crowns.
For more on the company, click on
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals group Kemira is expected to report a
25 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by cost
cuts.
Analysts on average forecast 45 million euros ($59.37
million)in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, up from
36 million a year earlier.
Kemira results are due at around 1130 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
($1 = 5.9264 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)