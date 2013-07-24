BRIEF-Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
* Darden Restaurants agrees to acquire Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million; adds a casual dining value leader to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands
HELSINKI, July 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steelmaker is expected to report its second-quarter underlying operating loss widened to 79 million euros from a loss of 72 million euros a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Outokumpu results are due at 0600 GMT.
KONECRANES
Finnish crane maker Konecranes is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, fell 18 percent from a year ago to 28.4 million euros, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Konecranes results are expected at 0600 GMT.
KESKO
Finnish retail and wholesale group Kesko will publish its second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. It is expected to report its second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 15 percent from a year ago to 69.6 million euros with the help of cost cuts, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
NOKIA
Apple Inc's quarterly results on Tuesday showed stronger-than-expected sales of the iPhone, a reminder that Nokia's attempt to regain market share won't be easy.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Darden restaurants reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.