HELSINKI, July 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steelmaker is expected to report its second-quarter underlying operating loss widened to 79 million euros from a loss of 72 million euros a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Outokumpu results are due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

KONECRANES

Finnish crane maker Konecranes is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, fell 18 percent from a year ago to 28.4 million euros, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Konecranes results are expected at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

KESKO

Finnish retail and wholesale group Kesko will publish its second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. It is expected to report its second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 15 percent from a year ago to 69.6 million euros with the help of cost cuts, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Apple Inc's quarterly results on Tuesday showed stronger-than-expected sales of the iPhone, a reminder that Nokia's attempt to regain market share won't be easy.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)