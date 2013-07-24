(Updates Outokumpu, Konecranes and Kesko, adds Nordea)
HELSINKI, July 24 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
VOLVO
Volvo posted a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly
earnings and a healthy rise in orders.
Its operating earnings fell to 3.26 billion Swedish crowns
($505.18 million) from a year-ago 7.71 billion, topping a mean
forecast of 2.47 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steelmaker warned its third-quarter
underlying loss would be weaker than in the second quarter due
to low nickel prices, disappointing markets which expected an
improvement.
For more on the company, click on
KONECRANES
Finnish crane maker said it plans to cut up to 600 jobs and
reduce its annual costs by 30 million euros ($40 million) by the
end of 2014 due to weak sales. Its second-quarter operating
profit fell to 17 million euros from 35 million a year ago.
For more on the company, click on
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank has applied for access to
the Chinese stock market in Shanghai, newspaper Berlingske said.
Only few international investment banks are active in the
Chinese stock market for A-shares in Shanghai.
For more on the company, double click on
KESKO
Finnish retail and wholesale group said quarterly core
operating profit increased 10 percent from a year ago, in line
with market expectations, as cost cuts boosted its
profitability.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Apple Inc's quarterly results on Tuesday showed
stronger-than-expected sales of the iPhone, a reminder that
Nokia's attempt to regain market share won't be easy.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
($1 = 6.4531 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)