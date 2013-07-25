HELSINKI, July 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas group reported second quarter operating results a touch below expectations on Thursday and maintained its guidance, including for both production and exploration activity.

METSO

The Finnish engineering firm, due to publish quarterly earnings around 0900 GMT, is seen reporting a 7 percent drop in second-quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 164 million euros ($217 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

AMER SPORTS

The Finnish sporting goods group is expected to report a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by stronger sales and cost cuts, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Amer Sports results are due at around 1000 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7555 euros)