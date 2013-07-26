HELSINKI, July 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

YIT

Finnish construction company YIT is expected to report a slight fall in its quarterly underlying operating profit from continuing operations, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts on average forecast its segments-based core operating profit, which includes earnings from work in progress, would be 42 million euros, down from 43 million euros in the same quarter a earlier.

YIT results are due at 0500 GMT.

F-SECURE

Security software maker F-Secure will publish its second-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT.

The company cut its full-year guidance on Monday and said it no longer expected 2013 revenue to grow, but to be at the same level as in 2012.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)