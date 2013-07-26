(Updates YIT, Caverion, adds Nokia)
HELSINKI, July 26 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
YIT, CAVERION
Finnish construction company YIT posted a
bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit due to weak sales
of residential and business property in Finland.
Operating profit from YIT's continuing operations fell to 38
million euros ($50.3 million) from 43 million euros in the same
quarter a earlier. Analysts on average expected a profit of 42
million euros.
YIT's former services business Caverion reported
a 61-percent-slide in its operating profit to 7.8 million euros,
citing lower demand and tight competition.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Global smartphone leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
forecast a fall in average selling prices of its
smartphones in the third quarter. For Nokia, which just
announced its premium Lumia 1020 smartphone, that means it may
be entering the high-end handset market as it is showing signs
of saturation.
For more on the company, click on
F-SECURE
Security software maker F-Secure will publish its
second-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT.
The company cut its full-year guidance on Monday and said it
no longer expected 2013 revenue to grow, but to be at the same
level as in 2012.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)