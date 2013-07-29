HELSINKI, July 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

VOLVO, SCANIA

Swedish truck makers Volvo and Scania were among seven companies fined by the Korean Fair Trade Commission on Monday for colluding to fix prices.

The antitrust agency, which initiated it's investigation in 2011, ordered Scania Korea to pay 17.6 billion won ($15.84 million) and Volvo Group Korea to pay 17 billion won.

The Korean antitrust probe into the trucking industry is one of many ongoing globally regarding the automotive industry.

Both Volvo and Scania are, since 2011, among truck companies currently investigated by European Commission regarding a possible violation of EU antitrust rules.

GETINGE

UBS said in a note it had dropped the stock of the Swedish health care equipment group from its least preferred list. Its recommendation on the stock was neutral.

MILLICOM

Moody's affirmed the emerging market telecom operator's Ba1 ratings, but cut the outlook to negative from stable in the wake of the company's announced plan to merge its business in Colombia with that of local player UNE.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)