HELSINKI, July 29 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
VOLVO, SCANIA
Swedish truck makers Volvo and Scania were among seven
companies fined by the Korean Fair Trade Commission on Monday
for colluding to fix prices.
The antitrust agency, which initiated it's investigation in
2011, ordered Scania Korea to pay 17.6 billion won ($15.84
million) and Volvo Group Korea to pay 17 billion won.
The Korean antitrust probe into the trucking industry is one
of many ongoing globally regarding the automotive industry.
Both Volvo and Scania are, since 2011, among truck companies
currently investigated by European Commission regarding a
possible violation of EU antitrust rules.
GETINGE
UBS said in a note it had dropped the stock of the Swedish
health care equipment group from its least preferred list. Its
recommendation on the stock was neutral.
MILLICOM
Moody's affirmed the emerging market telecom operator's Ba1
ratings, but cut the outlook to negative from stable in the wake
of the company's announced plan to merge its business in
Colombia with that of local player UNE.
Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom