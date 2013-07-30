HELSINKI, July 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
DSV
Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S is expected to
report a one percent rise in core profit for the second quarter,
a Reuters poll of analysts shows. The company's earnings are due
before 0600 GMT.
ORION
Finnish drug maker Orion is expected to report its quarterly
operating profit fell 2 percent from a year ago to 64 million
euros ($84.82 million) amid tough generic competition for its
Parkinson's drugs, a Reuters poll showed.
Orion results are due at around 0900 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)