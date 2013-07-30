(Adds Scania, Lundin Petroleum)
SCANIA
Volkswagen's German Truck unit MAN, a rival to
Scania, posted a net loss that was wider than expected for the
second quarter, weighed down by provisions taken for power plant
orders in the Caribbean and Corsica.
MAN reaffirmed operating profit would decline significantly
this year while revenue would stagnate.
Scania is majority-owned by Volkswagen.
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The oil and gas explorer and producer said it had entered
into a new production sharing contract offshore northeast
Indonesia with the country's energy regulator, SKKMigas. It said
it had been awarded new acreage which has only been lightly
explored.
PANDORA
Danish jewellery maker Pandora raised its outlook for 2013,
citing strong sales of newly launched products across all major
regions.
The company said its preliminary results for the second
quarter indicated revenue of approximately 1.9 billion Danish
crowns ($338 million) and an operating margin of approximately
27 percent in the quarter.
MARINE HARVEST
Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, may offer
dividends more frequently, board member Tor Olav Troeim told
financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Tuesday.
The company has 400 million Norwegian crowns ($67.5 million)
in cash and access to extra financing via a 350-million-euro
bond, following its failed attempt to take over rival Cermaq
, the daily reported.
Troeim is the right-hand man of John Fredriksen, the
largest owner in fish farmer Marine Harvest. On Monday,
Fredriksen raised his stakes in the firm to 29.4 percent after
buying 117.6 million crowns worth of shares.
DSV
Danish freight forwarder DSV posted a surprise fall in
second quarter core profit, against analyst expectations for a
small increase, but maintained its full-year outlook.
Operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) was 680 million
Danish crowns, down from a year-earlier 687 million, and against
a mean forecast for a one percent rise to 694 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
ORION
Finnish drug maker Orion is expected to report its quarterly
operating profit fell 2 percent from a year ago to 64 million
euros ($84.82 million) amid tough generic competition for its
Parkinson's drugs, a Reuters poll showed.
Orion results are due at around 0900 GMT.
