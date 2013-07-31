HELSINKI, July 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

POHJOLA BANK

Finland's Pohjola Bank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, helped by a capital gain as well as firm demand for corporate loans.

HEXAGON

Shares in the Swedish measurement technology group's U.S. rival Trimble Navigation Ltd fell slightly after it posted late on Tuesday second-quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.21 on revenues of $576.3 million.

SCANIA

The Swedish truckmaker's majority owner Volkswagen is due to post second-quarter earnings. Volkswagen aims to merge the operations of Scania more closely with those of its German truck unit MAN.

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit rose 16 percent to 47 million euros ($62 million), a Reuters analyst poll showed. The interim report is due at 0600 GMT.

