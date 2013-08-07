(Adds Ahlstrom cost cuts)

HELSINKI Aug 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SECURITAS

The Swedish security services group posted a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter core profit helped by cost savings but said the security market in France, Portugal and Spain continued to deteriorate.

Operating profit before amortisation grew to 809 million Swedish crowns ($123.4 million) compared with a year-earlier 717 million and an average forecast for 796 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil minnow posted second-quarter core earnings in line with expectations and maintained its full-year production guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10 percent to $244 million, broadly in line with expectations for $242 million.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is expected to post traffic figures for July.

TDC

The Danish telecoms operator stood by its full-year outlook for a slight decline in 2013 EBITDA and said it would pay an interim dividend after reporting underlying profits in line with market expectations in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were almost unchanged at 2.48 billion Danish crowns ($442.69 mln) compared with 2.51 billion a year earlier and just above a forecast of 2.46 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank is to invest more than half a million Danish crowns in its corporate finance unit, business daily Borsen said.

LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceutical group reported a bigger than expected second quarter operating loss, hurt by a 93 million euros fine from the EU Commission and the expiry of patents.

The company said it made an operating loss of 506 million Danish crowns ($90.32 million) in the quarter, against an average forecast for a loss of 319 million in a Reuters poll .

It raised the lower end of guidance given in June for operating profit to be in a range of between 1.3 billion euros and 1.7 billion from 1.2-1.7 billion.

SAMPO

Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo is expected to report a 10 percent fall in second-quarter pretax profit as weakness in financial markets weighs on its investment returns.

Analysts on average forecast quarterly profit before tax of 402 million euros ($535 million), down from 444 million euros a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

Results are due around 0630 GMT.

AHLSTROM

Finnish paper company Ahlstrom said it was expanding its cost-cutting plan and would aim for 35 million euros in annual cost savings by the end of 2014. The target includes previously-announced cuts of 15 million euros, it said.

The company also reported a second-quarter adjusted operating profit of 7.9 million euros compared to 7.4 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 5.6022 Danish crowns) ($1 = 6.5548 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7513 euros)