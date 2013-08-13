HELSINKI Aug 13 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SAMPO, TELIASONERA
The Finnish government will likely trim its stakes in
insurance and investment group Sampo and telecoms operator
TeliaSonera to boost its coffers, Mikael Jungner, a lawmaker and
adviser to the finance minister told Reuters on Monday.
State investment fund Solidium owns a 14 percent stake in
Sampo valued at 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) as of last
Friday, and a 12 percent stake in TeliaSonera worth 2.8 billion
euros.
In a budget proposal for next year announced last week, the
finance ministry advised the government to raise 490 million
euros through a sale of shares it owns.
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker is reported a second-quarter
operating profit of 483 million Danish crowns ($86 million) on
revenue of 1.93 billion crowns. The group gave preliminary
figures two weeks ago.
COLOPLAST
The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a
third-quarter operating profit of 949 million Danish crowns, up
5.3 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.
The results are due around 1000 GMT.
SAAB
U.S. hopes of landing a deal worth more than $4 billion to
sell fighter jets to Brazil have suffered a setback with recent
revelations that the United States collected data on Brazilian
Internet communications.
Boeing Co is competing with its F/A-18 Super Hornet
against Sweden's Gripen made by Saab and France's Rafale made by
Dassault Aviation for the contract.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.6115 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.7523 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)