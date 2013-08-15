HELSINKI Aug 15 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
TALVIVAARA
Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara is due to post its
second-quarter results at 0600 GMT.
The company has struggled to ramp up operations after heavy
rains disrupted production last year, and last month it withdrew
its full-year nickel production forecast.
MARIMEKKO
The Finnish clothing and home furnishings retailer reported
its second-quarter core operating result rose to 0.3 million
euros from a loss of 0.5 million a year earlier, fuelled by
sales growth particularly in Asia-Pacific region.
It repeated its forecast, saying its full-year core
operating profit would be flat at best.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)