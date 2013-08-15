(Adds H&M, updates Talvivaara)
TALVIVAARA
The Finnish miner posted a quarterly operating loss of 24
million euros ($32 million) on the back of production problems
at its Sotkamo mine as well as weak nickel prices.
The company has struggled to ramp up operations after heavy
rains disrupted production last year, and last month it withdrew
its full-year nickel production forecast.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The budget fashion retailer said its sales in stores open at
least a year were down 1 percent in local currencies in July,
undershooting expectations.
MARIMEKKO
The Finnish clothing and home furnishings retailer reported
its second-quarter core operating result rose to 0.3 million
euros from a loss of 0.5 million a year earlier, fuelled by
sales growth particularly in Asia-Pacific region.
It repeated its forecast, saying its full-year core
operating profit would be flat at best.
