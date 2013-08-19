(Adds Atlas Copco, Electrolux and Statoil)

HELSINKI Aug 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish engineering group said on Monday it would acquire British industrial technology firm Edwards Group for up to $1.6 billion.

Atlas Copco said the acquisition was an all-cash transaction utilising its own funds and that the transaction would close in the first quarter.

For more information, double-click on

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas group sold minority stakes in several key fields offshore Norway to Austria's OMV for $2.65 billion, freeing up cash for capital expenditure, it said on Monday.

It also made a small gas and condensate discovery near the Smørbukk field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said.

For more information, double-click on

ELECTROLUX

General Motors and German chemicals firm BASF reopened facilities in Egypt on Sunday while Electrolux said it would partly resume operations on Monday.

Electrolux, the world's second-biggest home appliances maker with nearly 7,000 employees in Egypt, suspended production in Egypt on Wednesday due to the unstable security situation.

For more information, double-click on

A.P.MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group is interested in acquisitions within its new shipping and services units which from 2014 incorporates services and other shipping than container shipping, business daily Borsen said.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)