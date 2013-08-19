(Adds Atlas Copco, Electrolux and Statoil)
ATLAS COPCO
The Swedish engineering group said on Monday it would
acquire British industrial technology firm Edwards Group
for up to $1.6 billion.
Atlas Copco said the acquisition was an all-cash transaction
utilising its own funds and that the transaction would close in
the first quarter.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil and gas group sold minority stakes in
several key fields offshore Norway to Austria's OMV
for $2.65 billion, freeing up cash for capital expenditure, it
said on Monday.
It also made a small gas and condensate discovery near the
Smørbukk field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate said.
ELECTROLUX
General Motors and German chemicals firm BASF
reopened facilities in Egypt on Sunday while
Electrolux said it would partly resume operations on Monday.
Electrolux, the world's second-biggest home appliances maker
with nearly 7,000 employees in Egypt, suspended production in
Egypt on Wednesday due to the unstable security situation.
A.P.MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group is interested in
acquisitions within its new shipping and services units which
from 2014 incorporates services and other shipping than
container shipping, business daily Borsen said.
