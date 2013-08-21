HELSINKI Aug 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer is reporting its full second-quarter results at 0500 GMT.

Last month the firm reported a preliminary operating profit of 900 million Norwegian crowns ($152.2 million) in the second quarter, up from 231 million crowns in the year-ago period.

For more on the company, double-click on

DNO INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian oil firm's is reporting its second-quarter results at 0530 GMT. It is expected to report a $244 million profit in the quarter, up from a loss of 176 million crowns reported at the same time a year ago.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.9149 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)