(Adds Prosafe, Metsa Board)
HELSINKI Aug 22 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
PROSAFE
Prosafe the world's biggest accommodation rig provider,
reported earnings well ahead of expectations and said its
markets remained robust.
Its operating profit before depreciation rose 30 percent to
$83.2 million, well ahead of expectations for $71.7 million. It
also declared an interim dividend of $0.15 per share.
METSA BOARD
Standard & Poor's upgraded its credit rating on Finnish
packaging board maker Metsa Board to 'B' from 'B-'.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion giant and Fast Retailing Co's
Uniqlo are delaying their first India store openings due to a
sharp drop in the rupee and weaker domestic sentiment, The Times
of India reported on its website on Thursday, quoting sources.
Both remain committed to India but want to put off first
store openings to 2015 as they wait for next year's general
elections and assess political and economic stability in the
country.
An H&M spokesperson told the paper the company had no new
communication to share about India. Uniqlo could not be reached
for immediate comment.
CARGOTEC
Finnish engineering firm Cargotec said it will move
production of rubber-tyred gantry cranes and 105 jobs in China
from Shanghai to Taicang, in Jiangsu province.
