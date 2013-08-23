HELSINKI Aug 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co is expected to report a 19 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit to 384 million Danish crowns ($68.7 million), a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

The result are due at 0600 GMT.

GOLDEN OCEAN

The dry bulk shipper is reporting its second-quarter results on Friday. It is expected to report core profits that have closed to triple in a year, to reach $39 million.

TELIASONERA

Turkish operator Turkcell, in which TeliaSonera owns a 38 percent stake, posted second-quarter net profits of 556 million lira ($278.89 million) late on Thursday, roughly in line with the 558.4 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company also maintained its guidance for 2013.

ERICSSON, NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS (NSN)

China Mobile Ltd has awarded initial 4G contracts worth around 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion), with Chinese firms securing more than half of the biggest prize in the global telecoms industry this year, industry sources said.

European vendors Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA and Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN) have obtained a share of around 10 percent each, the sources said. China's Huawei and ZTE each obtained about 25 percent.

NOKIA

Moody's downgraded Nokia's credit rating to 'B1' late on Thursday citing Nokia's continuing challenges in reaching sustainable profitability in its smartphone and mobile phone business.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5891 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)