HELSINKI Aug 23 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
FLSMIDTH
The Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co is expected to
report a 19 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit
to 384 million Danish crowns ($68.7 million), a Reuters survey
of analysts showed.
The result are due at 0600 GMT.
GOLDEN OCEAN
The dry bulk shipper is reporting its second-quarter results
on Friday. It is expected to report core profits that have
closed to triple in a year, to reach $39 million.
TELIASONERA
Turkish operator Turkcell, in which TeliaSonera
owns a 38 percent stake, posted second-quarter net profits of
556 million lira ($278.89 million) late on Thursday, roughly in
line with the 558.4 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The company also maintained its guidance for 2013.
ERICSSON, NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS (NSN)
China Mobile Ltd has awarded initial 4G contracts
worth around 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion), with Chinese firms
securing more than half of the biggest prize in the global
telecoms industry this year, industry sources said.
European vendors Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA and
Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN) have obtained a share of
around 10 percent each, the sources said. China's Huawei and ZTE
each obtained about 25 percent.
NOKIA
Moody's downgraded Nokia's credit rating to 'B1' late on
Thursday citing Nokia's continuing challenges in reaching
sustainable profitability in its smartphone and mobile phone
business.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.5891 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)