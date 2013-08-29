(Adds H&M news)
STATOIL
According to several analysts, the Norwegian oil firm may
have to writedown some of its $4.4 billion investments in the
Bakken shale oil play in North Dakota due to lower-than-expected
production, financial dailies Dagens Naeringsliv and
Finansavisen reported on Thursday.
H&M
The Swedish clothing chain said it had signed a contract to
open its first store in South Africa. The store would open in
2015 at the earliest, it said.
Separately, Barclays has raised its recommendation on H&M's
stock to "overweight" from "equal weight" and hiked its target
price to 290 Swedish crowns ($44.55) from 240 crowns. H&M shares
closed at 243.3 crowns on Wednesday.
