STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Microsoft Corp said it will buy Nokia's phone business for 5.44 billion euros ($7.2 billion), making its boldest foray yet into mobile devices and bringing well-regarded executive Stephen Elop back into the fold.

