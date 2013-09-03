STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Microsoft Corp said it will buy Nokia's
phone business for 5.44 billion euros ($7.2 billion), making its
boldest foray yet into mobile devices and bringing well-regarded
executive Stephen Elop back into the fold.
