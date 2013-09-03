(Adds Entra, SCA and SKF factors)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Microsoft Corp said it will buy Nokia's
phone business for 5.44 billion euros ($7.2 billion), making its
boldest foray yet into mobile devices and bringing well-regarded
executive Stephen Elop back into the fold.
For more on the company, double click
ENTRA EINDOM
Norway picked Goldman Sachs and ABG Sundal Collier to advise
it on the sale of fully state-owned real estate firm Entra
Eindom, which owns and manages around 1.2 million square metres
worth of commercial real estate, business daily Finansavisen
said.
The firm's properties, many of which are used by government
offices like the police or tax authority, are valued at 24.1
billion Norwegian crowns ($3.96 billion) and the state plans to
retain at least 33.4 percent.
SCA
The Swedish tissue and hygiene products maker is expected to
to boost its operating margin further in coming years, leaving
room for considerable further gains in the stock, business daily
Dagens Industri wrote in an analysis.
For more on the company, double click
SKF
The world's biggest bearings maker holds presentations for
investors, analysts and media in Gothenburg, in western Sweden,
on Tuesday. Presentations are scheduled to begin shortly after
0700 GMT.
For more on the company, double click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki
newsrooms)