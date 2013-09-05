HELSINKI, Sept 5 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
TELIASONERA
Finland's state investment fund Solidium late on Wednesday
announced it will trim its stake in the Swedish telecoms
operator TeliaSonera to 10 percent from a current 11.7 percent
as it opened books for an offering of 68 million shares.
Reuters last month reported a Finnish lawmaker as saying the
government will likely trim its stake in TeliaSonera and Sampo
.
TELIASONERA, ELISA, DNA
Finnish regulators are set to introduce new rules in a
auction of fourth-generation mobile phone licenses, aiming to
speed up a process which has dragged on since January.
The new rules will require service providers to raise their
offers in every round of bidding for the six spectrum bands
available, tackling a quirk of the current system which meant
they could trigger bidding rounds at lower levels by shifting
their bids among the different bands.
TELE2
Swedish telecom operator Tele2 holds a meeting for analysts and
media in the Netherlands starting at 0700 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)