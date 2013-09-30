HELSINKI, Sept 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
TELENOR, SCHIBSTED
Telenor said it has entered the online classifieds market,
taking a stake in a southeast Asian venture and establishing a
South American business.
Telenor will take a 33.3 percent stake in Southeast Asia
focused 701 Search, an existing venture between Singapore Press
Holdings and Schibsted, and agreed to establish a
50/50 joint venture with Schibsted to create SnT Classifieds
with a focus on South America.
For more on the companies, click on, or
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank would have plenty of
capital to raise dividends and preferred to raise its payout
policy rather than hand out an extraordinary dividend, its CEO
said.
"We will probably raise dividends," Christian Clausen told
Reuters in an interview at the Reuters Nordic Investment Summit
on Sunday, adding that the decision would be made at the end of
the year.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)