HELSINKI, Sept 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELENOR, SCHIBSTED

Telenor said it has entered the online classifieds market, taking a stake in a southeast Asian venture and establishing a South American business.

Telenor will take a 33.3 percent stake in Southeast Asia focused 701 Search, an existing venture between Singapore Press Holdings and Schibsted, and agreed to establish a 50/50 joint venture with Schibsted to create SnT Classifieds with a focus on South America.

For more on the companies, click on, or

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank would have plenty of capital to raise dividends and preferred to raise its payout policy rather than hand out an extraordinary dividend, its CEO said.

"We will probably raise dividends," Christian Clausen told Reuters in an interview at the Reuters Nordic Investment Summit on Sunday, adding that the decision would be made at the end of the year.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)