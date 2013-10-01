HELSINKI Oct 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELENOR

Norwegian telecoms group Telenor finished its share buyback programme and will cancel 15.17 million shares or about 1 percent of all outstanding shares, it said on Tuesday.

Telenor bought back 6.98 million shares on the market and will purchase the rest from the government, maintaining the stake in the firm.

METSO

Shareholders in the Finnish engineering company Metso are expected to approve the plan to spin off its pulp, paper and power unit to boost growth.

NOKIA

Microsoft's Windows platform has reached a 9.2 percent share in the smartphone operating system (OS) market in key European markets, driven by Nokia's low and mid-range models, market research firm Kantar said late on Monday.

Nokia last month agreed to sell its handset business to Microsoft, and the deal is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of 2014.

LUNDBECK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's antidepressant Brintellix to treat adults with major depressive disorder.

