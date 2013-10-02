(Adds Bang & Olufsen)
BANG & OLUFSEN
The Danish luxury stereo and television maker posted a fall
in sales and a marginally deeper pretax loss in its fiscal first
quarter compared to the corresponding period of last year but
stuck to its full-year forecast for a moderate rise in revenues.
UPM-KYMMENE
Uruguay's president Jose Mujica is expected during Wednesday
to announce his decision regarding UPM's application for a
modification to its environmental permit to allow a higher
annual production level at its Fray Bentos pulp mill.
The plant is located on the Uruguay River that borders
Argentina, and UPM's application has sparked new friction
between the countries, following a long dispute around the mill
by the time it was built.
VOLVO
Moody's said it had lowered its outlook on the Swedish truck
maker to negative from stable, in a move reflecting that an
anticipated recovery in Volvo's financial peformance could take
longer than expected given soft market demand.
Moody's affirmed its Baa2 long-term rating on Volvo.
Volvo said last month it would book restructuring costs of 5
billion Swedish crowns ($785 million) toward a efficiency scheme
planned to save 4 billion annually by the end of 2015.
MILLICOM
The Stockholm-listed emerging markets telecom operator said
late on Tuesday it had finalised a deal to merge its Colombian
operations with local player EPM.
It said it expected to complete the deal, which was first
announced in July, in the first half of 2014. The company had
initially said it expected to close the deal in the first
quarter of next year.
Separately, Millicom and America Movil were awarded licenses
for high-speed 4G mobile services in Honduras.
