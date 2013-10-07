(Adds Subsea 7)
HELSINKI Oct 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SUBSEA 7
Oslo-listed oil services firm Subsea 7 plans to up to
repurchase $200 million worth of its own shares in the open
market over the next 12 months, the firm said on Monday.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin maker could spend as much as 20 billion
crowns ($3.65 billion) in total until 2020 on six diabetes
medication tablets under development, business daily Borsen
said.
Successful development could open a new market for
tablet-form diabetes care worth more than 100 billion crowns,
its chief financial officer said in the report.
ELISA
Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported that the telecoms
operator plans to reduce around 200 jobs, with half of them
being transferred to software services company Tata Consultancy
Services.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.4869 Danish crowns)