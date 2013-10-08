HELSINKI Oct 8 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
FINNAIR
The Finnish flag carrier said a weaker Japanese yen has
dented the value of its revenues in the third quarter.
Finnair said its July-September passanger unit revenue per
available seat kilometre fell by 7.3 percent from a year ago.
The company in August cut its full-year sales outlook due to
yen's weakening.
GETINGE
The Swedish medical technology group on Tuesday issued a
profit warning and said pretax profit for the third quarter
would amount to 560 million to 570 million Swedish crowns ($87
million to $89 million).
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 6.4222 Swedish crowns)