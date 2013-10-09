(Adds Vestas)
HELSINKI Oct 9 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
STORA ENSO
Finnish pulp and paper firm Stora Enso said third-quarter
operational EBIT was higher than expected, but forecast a
year-on-year decline in the fourth quarter on weak demand and
prices for paper in Europe.
NOKIA
Tech blog AllThingsD said Apple Inc plans to
introduce its latest line-up of iPads on Oct 22, the same day
Nokia is planning to unveil its latest range of products.
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian media company is holding a capital markets day
in London on Wednesday, during which it may give an update on
its guidance.
VESTAS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer said it agreed to sell
two machining units and four casting units to German industrial
group VTC Partners GmbH, aiming to make its supply chain more
flexible.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms) ($1 = 6.4222 Swedish crowns)