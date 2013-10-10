(Adds Talvivaara, Swedish Match)
HELSINKI Oct 10 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
TALVIVAARA
Finish nickel miner Talvivaara said it was looking for ways
to secure funding after low nickel prices and
weaker-than-expected production strained its cash liquidity.
For more on the company, click on or
SWEDISH MATCH
Citigroup has added the tobacco company's share to its least
preferred stock list.
For more on the company, click on
TRYG
The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg posted a
smaller-than-expected fall in third quarter pretax profit, aided
by cost cuts, and repeated its full-year guidance.
Pretax profit fell to 907 million Danish crowns ($164.35
million) in July-September compared with 976 million a year
earlier and exceeding a forecast for 850 million in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.5188 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)