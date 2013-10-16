(Adds SAS)
COPENHAGEN Oct 16
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports
and other factors on Wednesday:
SAS
The Scandinavian airline is aiming for 5 million members of
its Eurobonus scheme in 2015, business daily Borsen said. That
would be adding 2 million members in two years, Borsen said.
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six most common home appliances in the
United States rose 6.3 percent in September versus the same
month a year earlier, the Association of Home Appliance
Manufacturers said late on Tuesday.
Since the start of the year, deliveries have risen 8.6
percent.
