HELSINKI Oct 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
SCA
The Swedish hygiene and paper products maker is due to post
third-quarter results at around 0600 GMT. Operating profit
before restructuring and other one-off costs is seen rising 4
percent year-on-year to 2.37 billion Swedish crowns ($370.4
million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
ATLAS COPCO
Berenberg has raised its rating on the stock of the Swedish
compressor and mining gear maker to "buy" from "hold". Atlas
Copco issues its third-quarter results on Oct. 25.
ERICSSON, NOKIA
Telecommunications equipment makers may benefit from Verizon
raising its capital spending plans. Verizon said it expects
$16.6 billion in capex this year, at the high end of a previous
forecast of $16.4-16.6 billion.
Evercore's equity research analysts said this was
particularly positive for RAN (radio access network) equipment
makers Ericsson and Alcatel Lucent.
($1 = 6.3989 Swedish crowns)
