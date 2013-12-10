HELSINKI Dec 10 The following stocks may be affected by announcements, newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELIASONERA, TELENOR, TELE2

Post and Telecommunications Authority said TeliaSonera had agreed to pay 627 million Norwegian crowns ($102 million) and Telenor 453 million in the authority's latest mobile broadband auction. TelcoData, a consortium led by unnamed telecoms investors, will pay 705 million crowns. Sweden's Tele2 missed out on a license.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceutical company has been reported to the police by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority for violating disclosure obligations.

FINNAIR

Finnair said its November traffic fell 7.1 percent from a year earlier after workers threatened to go on strike, disrupting ticket sales.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Amsterdam newsrooms)

($1 = 6.1463 Norwegian krones)