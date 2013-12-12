STOCKHOLM Dec 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
FORTUM
The state-controlled Finnish utility said it agreed to sell
its power grid in Finland to the Suomi Power Networks
consortium, led by the infrastructure funds First State and
Borealis, for 2.55 billion euros ($3.52 billion).
TELIASONERA
The telecom operator is open to acquisitions in its main
markets, daily Dagens Industri wrote.
"If opportunities present themselves within our framework in
the Eurasia, Baltic and Nordic regions for that (acquisition),
then we will assess them," CEO Johan Dennelind said.
Dennelind said he expected operator consolidation in Europe
to continue.
He also said that Telia would adopt tougher rules to protect
customers from network surveillance by state security services.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)