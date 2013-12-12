STOCKHOLM Dec 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FORTUM

The state-controlled Finnish utility said it agreed to sell its power grid in Finland to the Suomi Power Networks consortium, led by the infrastructure funds First State and Borealis, for 2.55 billion euros ($3.52 billion).

For more on the company, click on

TELIASONERA

The telecom operator is open to acquisitions in its main markets, daily Dagens Industri wrote.

"If opportunities present themselves within our framework in the Eurasia, Baltic and Nordic regions for that (acquisition), then we will assess them," CEO Johan Dennelind said.

Dennelind said he expected operator consolidation in Europe to continue.

He also said that Telia would adopt tougher rules to protect customers from network surveillance by state security services.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)