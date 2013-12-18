(Adds Atlas Copco, Ericsson and TeliaSonera)
OSLO Dec 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ATLAS COPCO
The Swedish engineering group said on Wednesday its chair,
Sune Carlsson, has declined reelection. It said its nomination
committee intends to propose its vice chair, Hans Straberg, to
replace Carlsson.
ERICSSON
The Swedish telecoms equipment maker said on Wednesday
Japan's KDDI had selected it as one of its prime vendors to
build its LTE radio access network. It said in a statement it
was the first time the two have collaborated on such a network.
TELIASONERA
The telecoms group announced on Wednesday it has acquired a
group of companies within open fiber networks for 473 million
Swedish crowns ($72 million) on a cash and debt-free basis,
including Zitius, Quadrom Networks and service provider Riksnet.
It said the operations would become part of the companies fiber
business unit in Sweden.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine producer has received a 350 megawatt
(MW) order in the United States with a potential of up to 636 MW
more.
VOLVO
The world's second biggest truck maker, said on Wednesday
shipments of its trucks rose 16 percent year-on-year in November
on the back of strong demand in Europe.
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES
Seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services joined its peers in
indicating lower earnings this year due to less demand from oil
companies.
NORWEGIAN AIR
The budget carrier has signed a deal to buy two Boeing 787-9
Dreamliners with delivery in 2016, and continues to negotiate
for further deliveries, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
