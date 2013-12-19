STOCKHOLM/OSLO Dec 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ALGETA

Bayer has raised its offer for Norway's Algeta , its partner for a new prostate cancer treatment, to 362 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing Algeta's equity at 2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

Bayer in late November offered to pay 336 Norwegian crowns per Algeta share.

SAAB

Brazil has awarded a $4.5 billion contract to Saab AB to supply Brazil's air force with 36 new Gripen NG fighters by 2020.

Aside from the cost of the jets themselves, the agreement is expected to generate billions of additional dollars in future supply and service contracts. The deal is the largest-ever foreign order for the Saab Gripen.

SAS

The airline posts its full-year results at 0700 GMT on Thursday having previously forecast it was heading for its first pretax profit since 2007.

