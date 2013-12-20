(Updates to add Det Norske, Maersk)
HELSINKI Dec 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
STATOIL, DET NORSKE, MAERSK
Production at the giant Johan Sverdrup oil and gas field in
the North Sea will be delayed by a year to the end of 2019, a
partner in the field, Statoil said on Friday.
The field is now seen to hold between 1.8 and 2.9 billion
barrels of oil equivalent (boe), against 1.7-3.3 billion boe
seen previously, Statoil said in a statement.
Det Norske said the first phase of the field's development
will require investments of some 100 to 130 billion crowns
($16.23-$21.10 billion).
ORION
The Finnish drug maker said late on Thursday that it entered
into a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals for the
development and comercialisation of a treatment for Alzheimer's
disease.
Orion will receive an upfront payment of $31 million, it
said.
