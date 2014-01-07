(Adds Kemira and Hexagon)
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals firm said it has appointed Jari
Rosendal from Outotec as its new chief executive
starting in May.
The departure of Kemira's current chief executive Wolfgang
Buechele, who was last year named as the next CEO of Germany's
Linde, has sparked investor concern about the future
of the Finnish company's restructuring efforts.
DNB
Norway's DNB will book an 819 million crowns ($133 million)
accounting loss in the fourth quarter on basis swaps connected
to funding, down from a gain of 235 million a year earlier, it
said on Tuesday.
For all of 2013, basis swaps will have a negative effect of
1.36 billion crowns, down from a 1.69 billion negative affect
the year before.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine maker on Monday upgraded its
end-2013 free cash flow expectation to around 1 billion euros
($1.36 billion) from a previous guidance for between 500 million
and 700 million euros.
The improvement is primarily driven by a
better-than-expected development of the net working capital, it
said.
HEXAGON
The measurement technology firm wants to double the share of
group revenue from China to 30 percent within a few years, its
chief executive Ola Rollen told business daily Dagens Industri
in an interview.
VOLVO
Christer Gardell, managing partner of activist fund Cevian
which holds 10.5 percent of votes in the Volvo, told business
daily Dagens Industri in an interview that the truck maker must
begin delivering on its promise to raise profitability in 2014.
"The shareholders have now waited for a rather long time,
and too little has happened," Gardell said.
Separately, orders for heavy trucks in North America
totalled 31,800 in December, up by some 50 percent from November
and from the year-ago figure, preliminary data from ACT Research
showed on Friday.
SAAB
Business daily Dagens Industri recommended buying shares in
the Swedish aerospace firm on Tuesday. In spite of a sharp rise
following last month's $4.5 billion fighter jet deal with
Brazil, Saab shares still have a lower valuation than those of
peers, the paper said.
NOKIA
Credit Suisse said in a note it has raised its target price
for the shares in the Finnish company to 7.25 from 6.50 euros.
