HELSINKI Jan 9 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
WARTSILA
The Finnish company confirmed Rolls-Royce had
approached it with a preliminary proposal for an offer, but said
the discussions had been ended.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Rolls-Royce were in
talks to buy Wartsila's ship engine business, although Wartsila
may be opposed to the sale, its sources said.
CAVERION
The Finnish building service company cut its sales guidance
for the second half of 2013 due to weak sales in December and
project postponements in Germany.
TGS
Seismic surveyor TGS amassed record high late sales in the
fourth quarter and its quarterly revenues beat its own guidance,
it said on Thursday.
TGS, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits said
its fourth quarter revenues were around $270 million, bringing
total revenues for the year to around $882 million.
MARINE HARVEST, SALMON FARMING INDUSTRY
Brokerage Fondsfinans downgraded its recommendation for the
predicting that salmon prices could fall as much as 40
percent in the second half of 2014, business daily Finansavisen
said.
The brokerage also downgraded top producer Marine Harvest
and lowered its target price to 7.58 crowns from 7.75 crowns.
KONE
The Finnish lift maker said it has received an order to
supply 32 elevators to two skyscrapers in Tel Aviv, Israel.
TELIASONERA
The telecoms firm could expand its presence in Eurasia, CEO
Johan Dennelind said in an interview in daily Svenska Dagbladet.
Asked if it would go into new countries in the region,
Dennelind said: "We are in Eurasia today and are going to
develop that region, so it is not unthinkable in terms of our
current strategy."
Telia's presence in Eurasia has been under close scrutiny
after Swedish prosecutors started a preliminary investigation
into Telia's purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan after
bribery allegations. An internal report led to the exit of the
company's former chief executive and most of the board.
A second report by a law firm commissioned by Telia
concluded that some other transactions made by Telia in Eurasia
had not been in line with sound business practice, leading the
company to fire four senior employees.
