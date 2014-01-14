(Adds Novo Nordisk)
HELSINKI Jan 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
STATOIL
There will be increased merger and acquisition activity in
the global oil industry but a report that Statoil was planning a
major acquisition "was really a surprise," Chief Executive Helge
Lund told newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv.
When asked if the Bloomberg report last week about Statoil
taking a look at firms such as Tullow Oil was more than
he knew, Lund said: "Yes, actually."
"I think there are many issues from the last few years that
should lead to somewhat higher activity on that front (M&A).
It's partly tied to a wish to cut costs and achieve synergies,"
Lund said.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish pharmaceutical company has been sued by a group
of purchasing companies in the United States for wrongfully
keeping generic copies of its Prandin diabetes drug off the
market, Danish daily Jyllands-Posten reported on Tuesday.
The size of the compensation claim is not disclosed. Novo
aims to get the case dismissed.
SAAB
The Swedish defence firm's win of $4.5 billion fighter deal
with Brazil is a game changer for Saab and has increased
interest in the Gripen aircraft across the world, Saab's CEO was
quoted as saying by business daily Dagens Industri.
"There are a number of countries that are interested. We see
great interest both in Asia and in Europe and there is growing
interest also in South America," Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe
told the paper.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Oil, a unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, has
received Kurdistan Regional Government's approval to buy a
40-percent stake in two exploration blocks from Repsol Oriente
Medio S.A. The price for the stakes was not disclosed.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)