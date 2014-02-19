OSLO Feb 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
CARLSBERG
Carlsberg's operating profit rose 8 percent in the fourth
quarter as improved margins in Western Europe and continued
Asian growth offset sluggish sales in Eastern Europe.
At 2.32 billion Danish crowns ($427.5 million) earnings before
interest, tax and special items beat the 2.18 billion expected
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click
DET NORSKE
Norwegian oil firm Det norske reported a
bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter operating loss on Wednesday
and said it was making satisfactory progress on its flagship
projects, Johan Sverdrup and Ivar Aasen.
Det norske's operating loss widened 1.18 billion Norwegian
crowns from 358 million crowns a year earlier, underperforming
expectations for a 196 million loss.
For more on the company, click
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in
the United States (AHAM 6) fell 7.7 percent year-on-year in
January and 9.4 percent in the full year 2013, data from
industry body the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers
showed late on Tuesday.
For more on the company, double click
SYDBANK
Denmark's Sydbank is expected to report a pretax loss of 343
million Danish crowns (-$62.46 million) for the fourth quarter
on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
For more on the company, click
SWEDISH MATCH
The Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker is expected to post
a 5 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit to 934
million Swedish crowns ($144 million) compared to the year-ago
quarter.
For more on the company, double click
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)