OSLO Feb 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

Carlsberg's operating profit rose 8 percent in the fourth quarter as improved margins in Western Europe and continued Asian growth offset sluggish sales in Eastern Europe. At 2.32 billion Danish crowns ($427.5 million) earnings before interest, tax and special items beat the 2.18 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click

DET NORSKE

Norwegian oil firm Det norske reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter operating loss on Wednesday and said it was making satisfactory progress on its flagship projects, Johan Sverdrup and Ivar Aasen.

Det norske's operating loss widened 1.18 billion Norwegian crowns from 358 million crowns a year earlier, underperforming expectations for a 196 million loss.

For more on the company, click

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) fell 7.7 percent year-on-year in January and 9.4 percent in the full year 2013, data from industry body the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday.

For more on the company, double click

SYDBANK

Denmark's Sydbank is expected to report a pretax loss of 343 million Danish crowns (-$62.46 million) for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For more on the company, click

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker is expected to post a 5 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit to 934 million Swedish crowns ($144 million) compared to the year-ago quarter.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)