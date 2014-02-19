(Adds Sydbank, Outokumpu, Swedish Match)
OSLO Feb 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu said it raised
its stake in the planned Fennovoima nuclear reactor to 12.5
percent from 11 percent and confirmed its commitment to a
project whose viability has been questioned by some analysts.
Outokumpu estimated its investment in Fennovoima, to be paid
over the next decade, would be around 210 million euros ($289
million). Some analysts have warned other members may withdraw
due to weak finances and low energy prices.
SWEDISH MATCH
Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted a
drop in fourth-quarter operating profit in line with
expectations on Wednesday and said fierce competition in the
U.S. cigar market would contiune in 2014.
Operating profit fell to 932 million Swedish crowns ($144
million) against 986 million a year ago and compared to a mean
forecast of 934 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, double click
SYDBANK
Denmark's Sydbank reported a fourth-quarter pretax loss
above expectations on Wednesday due to higher bad loan
provisions but said it expects lower write-downs in 2014.
Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market
capitalisation, said pretax loss increased to 445 million crowns
($82.01 million) in October-December, above a forecast for a 343
million crown loss in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click
CARLSBERG
Carlsberg's operating profit rose 8 percent in the fourth
quarter as improved margins in Western Europe and continued
Asian growth offset sluggish sales in Eastern Europe.
At 2.32 billion Danish crowns ($427.5 million) earnings before
interest, tax and special items beat the 2.18 billion expected
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click
DET NORSKE
Norwegian oil firm Det norske reported a
bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter operating loss on Wednesday
and said it was making satisfactory progress on its flagship
projects, Johan Sverdrup and Ivar Aasen.
Det norske's operating loss widened 1.18 billion Norwegian
crowns from 358 million crowns a year earlier, underperforming
expectations for a 196 million loss.
For more on the company, click
ELECTROLUX
Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in
the United States (AHAM 6) fell 7.7 percent year-on-year in
January and 9.4 percent in the full year 2013, data from
industry body the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers
showed late on Tuesday.
For more on the company, double click
