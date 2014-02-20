OSLO Feb 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
DNO INTERNATIONAL
The Norwegian oil firm is reporting its fourth-quarter
results at 0700 GMT.
It is expected to post a net profit of 205 million crowns
($33.89 million) according to the mean average in a Reuters poll
of analysts, down from 810 million at the same time a year ago.
For more on the company, double click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.0484 Norwegian kroner)