OSLO, Sept 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Norwegian budget airline will report its traffic figures for August at 0600 GMT on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

VESTAS

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas confirms information in the market regarding a 110 megawatt project in the U.S., the company said in an announcement on Wednesday evening.

"As soon as the project translates into a firm and unconditional order in accordance with Vestas' definition, Vestas will disclose a company announcement about this," the company said.

BAVARIAN NORDIC

Scientists will fast-track tests on another Ebola vaccine, this time from Johnson & Johnson, which includes technology from Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic.

J&J said on Thursday that clinical trials of the vaccine would commence in early 2015..

For more on the company, click on.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)