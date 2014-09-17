COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceutical company has reached a settlement in a case in which it had been sued by three healthcare purchasing companies in the United States for allegedly wrongfully keeping generic copies of its Prandin diabetes drug off the market, daily Borsen reported. The Danish company will pay 19 million dollar in the settlement.

H&M

Zara owner and H&M rival Inditex posted a smaller-than-expected 2.4 percent drop in first-half net profit as strong cost controls helped compensate for negative currency effects.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)