HELSINKI Feb 24 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SCANIA
Volkswagen announced late on Friday plans to buy
out minority shareholders of Swedish trucks division Scania for
6.7 billion euros ($9.21 billion).
VW said it will sell preferred shares for up to 2 billion
euros, issue hybrid capital of up to 3 billion euros and draw
another 2 billion euros from its ample cash reserves of 16.9
billion euros.
Scania said in a statement on Sunday an independent
committee would evaluate the Volkswagen offer.
For more information, double-click on
ARCHER
Oil services firm Archer, part of shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen's business empire, will take a $430 million non-cash
goodwill impairment charge, which will reduce its net equity per
share to $1.07 from $1.87.
The impairment is primarily due to reduced pricing and low
utilization of equipment as a result of an oversupply of land
based oilfield services in the United States, the firm said on
Friday.
