HELSINKI Feb 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCANIA

Volkswagen announced late on Friday plans to buy out minority shareholders of Swedish trucks division Scania for 6.7 billion euros ($9.21 billion).

VW said it will sell preferred shares for up to 2 billion euros, issue hybrid capital of up to 3 billion euros and draw another 2 billion euros from its ample cash reserves of 16.9 billion euros.

Scania said in a statement on Sunday an independent committee would evaluate the Volkswagen offer.

For more information, double-click on

ARCHER

Oil services firm Archer, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business empire, will take a $430 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, which will reduce its net equity per share to $1.07 from $1.87.

The impairment is primarily due to reduced pricing and low utilization of equipment as a result of an oversupply of land based oilfield services in the United States, the firm said on Friday.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)